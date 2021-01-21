The 2021 Glastonbury music festival has been canceled.

Organizers Michael Eavis and Emily Eavis said in a statement Thursday that the annual British music festival won't take place for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us," the father and daughter duo said.

"In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

The Eavises said ticket holders will have the opportunity to rollover their deposit to 2022 and secure a ticket.

"We thank you for your incredible continued support and let's look forward to better times ahead," the pair said.

Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Diana Ross were to headline the 2020 festival, which was scheduled to take place in June. The 2020 event was to mark the festival's 50th anniversary year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted entertainment events around the globe. Some events, including the Grammy Awards and the SAG Awards, will take place this year with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Earlier this month, British pop rock band 1975 canceled the entirety of its 2021 touring schedule due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.