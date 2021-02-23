Gladys Knight and Alessia Cara will perform at the 70th annual NBA All-Star Game on March 7.

Knight will sing the U.S. national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Cara will perform the Canadian national anthem from Toronto, with both anthems airing ahead of the NBA All-Star Game, with coverage starting at 5 p.m. EST on TNT.

The NBA's skills competitions will take place on the same night with the Slam Dunk contest replacing the halftime show.

The All-Star Game will pay tribute to Historically Black Colleges and Universities throughout the night. The Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society Choir will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" virtually from campus to honor NAACP leader and Black national anthem songwriter James Weldon Johnson, a Clark Atlanta alumnus.

The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band and the Florida A&M University Marching 100 will perform virtually from campus during player introductions. Members of the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities will additionally introduce Atlanta's most reputable step teams from Spelman College to Morehouse College.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently confirmed that the All-Star Game will still be held this year, despite some players being opposed to the contest still happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was named the captain for the Western Conference All-Star team and will be joined by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Denver Nuggets center Nikoa Jokic and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

