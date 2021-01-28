GLAAD has announced the nominees for its 2021 GLAAD Media Awards.

Actress Josie Totah, drag performer D.J. "Shangela" Pierce and actor Jonathan Bennett announced the nominations Thursday on the GLAAD official TikTok page.

Netflix earned the most nominations of any network, with a total of 26 nominations. HBO Max followed with nine nominations, while Amazon, Hulu and HBO received four nominations each.

Big Mouth, Dead to Me, Sex Education, Ratched, The Umbrella Academy, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Queer Eye were among the Netflix titles to be nominated.

In addition, the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media will be reinstated this year, with Chicago news publication Windy City Times will be honored with the award.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and issues that affect LGBTQ people. The awards show will take place during a virtual ceremony in April.

"During an unprecedented year of crises and isolation, the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards reached LGBTQ people with powerful stories and inspired countless others around the world with bold looks at LGBTQ people and issues," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

"As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ acceptance, this year's nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change."

Here's a list of nominees for the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards:

Outstanding Music Artist

Adam Lambert, Velvet

Brandy Clark, Your Life is a Record

Halsey, Manic

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Pabllo Vittar, 111

Peppermint, A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers

Ricky Martin, Pausa

Sam Smith, Love Goes

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

The Craft: Legacy

Happiest Season

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

The Old Guard

The Prom

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star

Killing Eve

P-Valley

Ratched

Star Trek: Discovery

Supergirl

The Umbrella Academy

Vida

The Wilds

Wynonna Earp

Outstanding Comedy Series

Big Mouth

Dead to Me

Everything's Gonna Be Okay

Harley Quinn

Love, Victor

Saved by the Bell

Schitt's Creek

Sex Education

Superstore

Twenties

Outstanding Reality Program

Deaf U

Legendary

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

We're Here

See the full list of nominees here.