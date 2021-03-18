Pop star Katy Perry, YouTube personality JoJo Siwa and singer Sam Smith will appear at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards.

GLAAD announced a lineup for its 32nd annual awards show in a press release Thursday.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

The 2021 ceremony will also feature Laverne Cox, Dan Levy, Bob the Drag Queen, Ian Alexander, Molly Bernard, Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bennett, Sterling K. Brown, Mackenzie Davis, Jim Parsons, DJ "Shangela" Pierce, Eureka O'Hara, the cast of Veneno and other stars.

This year's GLAAD Media Awards will take place April 8. The show will stream on GLAAD's YouTube channel beginning at 8 p.m. EST and on Hulu starting at 10 p.m. EST.

GLAAD announced the nominees for the 2021 awards show in January. Netflix earned the most nominations of any network, with a total of 26 nominations for such shows as Sex Education and Ratched.

"As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ acceptance, this year's nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.