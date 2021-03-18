This year's GLAAD Media Awards will take place April 8. The show will stream on GLAAD's YouTube channel beginning at 8 p.m. EST and on Hulu starting at 10 p.m. EST.
GLAAD announced the nominees for the 2021 awards show in January. Netflix earned the most nominations of any network, with a total of 26 nominations for such shows as Sex Education and Ratched.
"As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ acceptance, this year's nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.
