Bareilles, Philipps, Pell and Goldsberry star as Dawn, Summer, Gloria and Wickie, the members of 1990s girl group Girls5eva. The show follows the group as they try to make a comeback 20 years after their one-hit wonder.
The Season 2 trailer sees Girls5eva go into "album mode" and deal with the challenges of creating and promoting their new music.
"A one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine reunites to give their dreams another shot. This time they'll try again on their own terms," an official description reads.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.