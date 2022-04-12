Peacock is giving a glimpse of Girls5eva Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bareilles, Philipps, Pell and Goldsberry star as Dawn, Summer, Gloria and Wickie, the members of 1990s girl group Girls5eva. The show follows the group as they try to make a comeback 20 years after their one-hit wonder.

The Season 2 trailer sees Girls5eva go into "album mode" and deal with the challenges of creating and promoting their new music.

"A one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine reunites to give their dreams another shot. This time they'll try again on their own terms," an official description reads.

Girls5eva is created by Meredith Scardino, who executive produces with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock

The cast also includes Daniel Breaker, Jonathan Hadary, Ashley Park and Andrew Rannells.

Girls5eva Season 2 premieres May 5 on Peacock.