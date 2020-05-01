South Korean singer Taeyeon is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, shared a new preview Friday of her video for the solo single "Happy."

The teaser shows Taeyeon wearing a pastel green sweater as she lounges and daydreams at home. The singer is also seen walking in field of flowers.

Taeyeon will release "Happy" on Monday. Girls' Generation posted a teaser photo for the song Thursday on Twitter that shows Taeyeon holding a red tulip.

Taeyeon shared a teaser for the "Happy" music video in March that shows her visiting a colorful garden. Girls' Generation previously said the song will be an R&B pop song.

Taeyeon has released two studio albums and five EPs as a solo artist, including her most recent album, Purpose, released in October. She is known for the singles "Rain," "11:11," "Fine" and "Four Seasons."

The singer came to fame with Girls' Generation, which made its debut as a group in 2007. She is also a member of the Girls' Generation subunit Oh!GG.