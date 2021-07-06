South Korean singer Taeyeon is back with a new music video.

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released a video for the song "Weekend" on Tuesday.

The "Weekend" video shows Taeyeon relaxing and enjoying her time off. The singer takes off on a plane and is seen dancing among pink-hued clouds.

Taeyeon called "Weekend" an "uplifting song that's easy to listen to" in an interview with Maeil Economic Daily.

"Weekend" is Taeyeon's first solo release since the EP What Do I Call You, released in December. She is known for the solo singles "I" featuring Verbal Jint, "Rain," "11:11" and "Four Seasons."

Girls' Generation also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. The group has been on a hiatus since 2017 but has released music as the subunit Oh!GG.