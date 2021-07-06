South Korean singer Taeyeon is back with a new music video.The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released a video for the song "Weekend" on Tuesday.The "Weekend" video shows Taeyeon relaxing and enjoying her time off. The singer takes off on a plane and is seen dancing among pink-hued clouds.Taeyeon called "Weekend" an "uplifting song that's easy to listen to" in an interview with Maeil Economic Daily."Weekend" is Taeyeon's first solo release since the EP What Do I Call You, released in December. She is known for the solo singles "I" featuring Verbal Jint, "Rain," "11:11" and "Four Seasons."Girls' Generation also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. The group has been on a hiatus since 2017 but has released music as the subunit Oh!GG.