South Korean singer Hyoyeon is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, shared a preview of her video for "Dessert" on Monday.

"Dessert" features Loopy and (G)I-DLE member Soyeon. The video shows Hyoyeon posing with a Hummer and performing a dance routine.

Hyoyeon will release "Dessert" and the full music video Wednesday. She shared a new teaser photo for the video Sunday that shows her posing against a blue background.

Hyoyeon has released several singles as a solo artist, including "Wannabe" featuring San E, "Sober" featuring Ummet Ozcan and "Punk Right Now" featuring 3LAU.

Hyoyeon came to fame with Girls' Generation and is also a member of the subunit Oh!GG. Girls' Generation's Tayeon released a music video for the solo single "Happy" in May.