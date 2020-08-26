Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding says she is battling breast cancer.

The 38-year-old recording artist shared her breast cancer diagnosis in a rare update Wednesday on Instagram.

Harding, who last posted on Instagram in May 2018, said she's undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer that has spread to other parts of her body.

"Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body," she wrote. "I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can."

Harding spoke out following reports she was seen in a hospital.

"I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn't my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what's going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so," she said.

Harding thanked her family, friends, fans and medical team for their support.

"I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I'm getting on. In the meantime I hope you'll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time," she said. "Sending you all so much love."

Harding's former Girls Aloud band mate Nadine Coyle, singer Michelle Gayle and actress Gemma Merna were among those to voice their support for Harding in the comments.

"I love you!!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for the all the way & always will be!!!" Coyle wrote.

"Love you honey. Xx," Gayle added.

"Sending you lots of love Sarah," Merna said.

Harding came to fame with Girls Aloud, which was formed on the ITV reality series Popstars: The Rivals in 2002. The group consisted of Harding, Coyle, Cheryl Cole, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, and disbanded in 2013.

Girls Aloud was known for the singles "Sound of the Underground," "Love Machine," "Call the Shots" and "The Promise."

Harding released her debut solo EP, Threads, in 2015. She also pursued acting and competed in and won Celebrity Big Brother 20.