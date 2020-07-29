Netflix announced Wednesday that it would stream seven classic shows featuring Black leads on the service. Stars of Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One recorded a video message to fans of their shows.

The service's Strong Black Lead Twitter account confirmed the dates the shows would be available.

Moesha will be available Aug. 1. Brandy Norwood starred as Moesha Mitchell, a teenager growing up with her family who included William Allen Young and Marcus T. Paulk. The show originally ran for six seasons from 1996 - 2001 on UPN.

The Game Seasons 1 - 3 will be available Aug. 15. It starred Wendy Raquel Robinson, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Brittany Daniel, Brandy Norwood and Lauren London played significant others of football players. The first three seasons ran on The CW before moving to BET for six more seasons.

Sister Sister will be available Sept. 1. Twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry played twins who discover each other after being separated at birth. The show ran for six seasons from 1994 - 1999, on ABC for its first season and The WB for its remainder.

Girlfriends will be available Sept. 11. Tracee Ellis Ross , Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones played Girlfriends for eight seasons from 2000-2008 on UPN and The CW. Girlfriends also spun off The Game. Mowry-Hardrict plays the cousin of Jones' character.

The Parkers will be available Oct. 1. Mo'Nique plays Nikki Parker, who returns to college to get her degree at the same school her daughter, Kim (Countess Vaughn) attends. It ran five seasons from 1999 - 2004 on UPN.

Half & Half and One on One will be available Oct. 15. In Half & Half, Essence Atkins and Rachel True play half sisters by the same father living as neighbors in an apartment building. It ran four seasons from 2002 - 2006 on UPN.

