A Bollywood adaptation of Paula Hawkins' thriller novel Girl on the Train is set to debut on Netflix Feb. 26.

Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary star in the film, which was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

"I always wanted to explore this genre and loved this unique story," Dasgupta said in a press release Tuesday.

"There is plenty to relate to both in terms of the emotions and mysteries that I was able to delve into in this thriller -- rejection, loneliness, voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and don't see things. It was an extremely fruitful experience working on the film and collaborating with Netflix is always incredible. Hope the audience will be as excited watching The Girl on the Train as I was making it."

Variety said the film was set for theatrical release in May 2020, but was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The story follows a unstable woman who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery involving her ex-husband and his neighbors whom she watches during her daily rides on a train.

The book was previously adapted as a 2016 movie starring Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson and Justin Theroux.