Girl in Red performed "Serotonin" on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

Girl in Red is the indie pop music project by 23-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter and record producer Marie Ulven Ringheim. She released her debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, in 2021.

Other singles include "I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend" and "We Fell in Love in October."

Girl in Red performed at Coachella Saturday. Her music will be featured on the special release Record Store Day compilation, Portraits of Her, along with songs by Taylor Swift, Leyla Blue, Princess Nokia, Laura Jane Grace and more.