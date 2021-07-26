Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey is a married woman.

The 32-year-old actress confirmed Sunday on Instagram Stories that she married her fiance, Matt Ziering.

People said Howey and Ziering held their wedding in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, Calif. The couple married in front of 100 guests.

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," Howey said.

"I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party," she added.

Howey and Ziering met at a bar about five years ago when Howey was out with friends and Ziering was celebrating after taking the bar exam, Howey told Los Angeles Magazine in January. The couple had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We couldn't get married in 2020 but we did get a dog," Howey said.

Howey plays Georgia Miller on the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, which was renewed for a second season in April. The series co-stars Antonia Gentry as Georgia's daughter, Ginny Miller.