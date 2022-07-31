Jane the Virgin and Diary of a Future President actress Gina Rodriguez announced on Instagram this weekend that she is pregnant with her first child.

"This birthday hits different," Rodriguez posted on Saturday, her 38th birthday, along with several sweet videos of her with her husband, MMA fighter Joe LoCicero, who is 35.

One of the clips shows her holding up a positive pregnancy test and smiling with LoCicero.

The actress did not reveal the baby's sex or when it is due to be born.

The couple tied the knot in 2019.