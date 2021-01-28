Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter says she was "surprised" by many of the revelations during the show's reunion.

The 36-year-old television personality responded on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to her co-star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas announcing she is bisexual and other happenings from the Season 15 reunion.

During Wednesday's reunion episode, Vargas confirmed she is bisexual while discussing Braunwyn Windham-Burke's coming out as gay. When asked if she has always identified as bisexual, Vargas said, "100 percent, but I don't practice it."

On WWHL, Kirschenheiter said she was confused by Vargas' statement.

"It was very odd. Well, first of all, I didn't even know she was bi," Kirschenheiter said. "You shouldn't advertise always your sexual preference, in my opinion. It just is what it is."

"I was surprised by it," she added. "The fact that she said she's non-practicing, that feels like something you say about a religious belief. So I was very confused."

Kirschenheiter also reacted to Kelly Dodd saying she is Black, calling Dodd's statement "ridiculous." She then weighed in on how Dodd processed the backlash she received for the comment.

"I think she did process it, I think she did absorb it, and I do think that she is remorseful for a lot of it," Kirschenheiter said. "She has that foot-in-mouth syndrome. She's not malicious, it's just part of who she is."

In addition, Kirschenheiter responded to Windham-Burke's claim that Shannon Beador has a drinking problem. Windham-Burke herself went public about being an alcoholic during the RHOC Season 15 premiere.

"I mean, it's hard with Braunwyn. Basically, most of what I think she does in her life is a deflection, but I do think there was some genuine concern in there somewhere," Kirschenheiter said. "But I also think, you just came out as an alcoholic. This isn't the time to now go around telling everybody else they're an alcoholic."