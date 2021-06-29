Gilmore Girls and Dirty Dancing star Kelly Bishop will guest star in Season 4 of the Amazon drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The official Marvelous Mrs. Maisel account tweeted a video of Bishop arriving on set Tuesday.

The show did not say what role Bishop will play. Video showed her walking down the hall into the production office in 1950s wardrobe.

Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino also created Gilmore Girls, and cast Bishop in her series Bunheads. Season 4 began production in January under COVID-19 safety protocols. Star Rachel Brosnahan shared a photo of herself on the set.

Brosnahan stars as a 1950s housewife who becomes a standup comedian. Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegan and Kevin Pollack also star.

The show has won Emmys for Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Borstein, Outstanding Comedy Series, guest stars and technical awards.