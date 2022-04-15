HBO's The Gilded Age is expanding its cast for Season 2 by turning 13 recurring stars into series regulars.

The stars who will be series regulars in Season 2 include Kelli O'Hara (Aurora Fane), Donna Murphy (Mrs. Astor), Debra Monk (Armstrong), Kristine Nielsen (Mrs. Bauer), Taylor Richardson (Bridget) and Ben Ahlers (Jack Trotter).

Kelly Curran (Turner), Douglas Stills (Baudin), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Mrs. Bruce), Michael Cerveris (Watson), Erin Wilhelmi (Adelheid Weber), Patrick Page (Richard Clay) and Sullivan Jones (T.Thomas Fortune) will also be series regulars in Season 2.

Casting directors Bernard Telsey and Adam Caldwell teased in a new interview with Variety that more Broadway and Tony-award winning actors will be joining the show for Season 2.

"It's still a part of the recipe of what we think works because of the talent and the experience," Caldwell said about how two Tony winners will be featured in Season 2.

"It can keep expanding. We might get a little bit more of a glimpse into the Black elite world. Historical figures pop up too and it's fun to jump in and play around in the sandbox with everyone," he continued about Season 2.

The Gilded Age, a costume drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, was renewed for a second season in February.

The show stars Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denee Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin and Christine Baranski.