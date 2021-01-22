FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Hadid referenced her daughter while celebrating Malik's 28th birthday in a post last week.
"Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever," she wrote. "Wish you the best every single day."
Hadid is known for her modeling work with Guess and Victoria's Secret, while Malik is a singer and former member of the boy band One Direction. Malik released his third studio album, Nobody is Listening, last week.
