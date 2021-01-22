New mom Gigi Hadid is sharing her baby girl's name.

The 25-year-old model subtly announced the name of her 4-month-old daughter with her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik , on Instagram.

On Thursday, Hadid changed her Instagram bio to include "Khai's mom." Sources told TMZ that Hadid and Malik named their daughter after Hadid's paternal grandmother, Khairiah.

Khai reportedly means "crowned" in Arabic, while Malik means "king," making Khai's full name translate to "crowned king."

Hadid gave birth to her daughter in September.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," she said on Instagram at the time.

Hadid posted throwback photos from her pregnancy in November, including a picture of herself and Malik sharing a sweet moment. She posted a photo Jan. 5 of her daughter holding onto her finger.

"my girl!" Hadid wrote.

Hadid referenced her daughter while celebrating Malik's 28th birthday in a post last week.

"Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever," she wrote. "Wish you the best every single day."

Hadid is known for her modeling work with Guess and Victoria's Secret, while Malik is a singer and former member of the boy band One Direction. Malik released his third studio album, Nobody is Listening, last week.