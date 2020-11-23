New mom Gigi Hadid is giving a glimpse of her "bestie" baby girl.

The 25-year-old model shared new photos Sunday on Instagram of her daughter with Zayn Malik and their family's holiday decorations.

One photo shows Hadid standing outside with her baby girl strapped to her chest in a carrier. Another picture shows Hadid giving her daughter a kiss on the head.

"A whole new kind of busy & tired but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early," Hadid captioned the post.

Hadid gave birth to her daughter in September. She and Malik have yet to share their baby girl's name.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote Sept. 23 on Instagram.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik tweeted. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

Hadid had confirmed her pregnancy on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in May after reports surfaced.

"Obviously, you know, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support," she said.

Hadid and Malik have been dating on and off since 2015. Hadid is known for her modeling work with Guess and Victoria's Secret, while Malik is a singer and a former member of One Direction.