Gigi Hadid says she was "an animal woman" while giving birth to her baby girl.

The 25-year-old model discussed in the March issue of Vogue how she gave birth to her daughter, Khai, at home with her partner, singer Zayn Malik , her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her sister, Bella Hadid , by her side.

"I think they all knew that I have that animal in me," Hadid said. "When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually. I was an animal woman."

Hadid originally planned to give birth at a New York City hospital but ultimately decided on a home birth. She gave birth at home with the help of a local midwife and and her doula, who tuned in via Zoom. Malik caught the baby.

"It didn't even click that she was out," Hadid recalled. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."

Hadid said she listened to an audiobook of the Lynne Reid Banks book The Indian in the Cupboard while she was in labor. Her mom and midwife coached and supported her as she delivered her daughter without an epidural.

"I had to dig deep," Hadid said. "I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that."

"I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror," she added. "Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, We can have some time before we do that again."

Hadid and Malik plan to raise their daughter at their home in rural Pennsylvania, where Hadid's mom also has a property.

"I think that just giving your child the opportunity to explore different interests is such a beautiful thing," she said.

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April and gave birth to her daughter in September. She subtly announced her baby girl's name on Instagram in January.