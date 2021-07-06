Gigi Hadid is asking paparazzi to respect her daughter Khai's privacy by not showing her face in photos.

The 26-year-old model wrote an open letter Monday on Twitter requesting that paparazzi, press and fan accounts "blur" Khai's face in published photos.

Khai is Hadid's 9-month-old daughter with her partner, singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller," Hadid wrote. "She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places- a true blessing."

Hadid and her family have a remote farmhouse in Pennsylvania. Hadid said Khai "has started to want her sun shade lifted up" during their visits to New York City and doesn't understand why she is covered.

"I know the laws change State to State, and I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred- but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images," Hadid said.

"I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

Hadid then asked for Khai's face to be blurred out "if and when she is caught and camera."

"I know it's an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do," she said. "For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting... it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often."

Hadid and Malik welcomed Khai in September. Hadid discussed in the March issue of Vogue how she gave birth to Khai at home with Malik, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her sister, Bella Hadid, by her side.

"I think they all knew that I have that animal in me," Hadid said of the birth. "When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually. I was an animal woman."

Hadid originally planned to give birth at a New York City hospital but ultimately gave birth at home with the help of a midwife and a doula. Malik caught the baby.

"It didn't even click that she was out," Hadid said. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."

Hadid is known for her modeling work with Tommy Hilfiger, Chanel and Victoria's Secret. Malik released his third solo album, Nobody is Listening, in January.