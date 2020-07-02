A wedding photo shoot on a California beach ended in near disaster when the newlyweds were swept from a large rock by a giant wave.

A witness captured video of the scene near the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach when the couple, dressed in their wedding garb, were hit by a giant wave and swept into the water.

The video shows a team of lifeguards hurrying to rescue the drenched, but uninjured, couple.

The National Weather Service issued a warning this week of unusually high waves in the area and potential rip currents during the weekend.