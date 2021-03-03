A 47,000-square-foot NCAA Tournament bracket on the side of a downtown Indiana hotel broke a Guinness World Record after taking 100 hours to print.

The bracket, designed by Section 127 and printed by Sport Graphics, adorns the side of the J.W. Marriott hotel in downtown Indianapolis, the same location where the previous world's largest NCAA Tournament bracket was located in 2015.

Officials said the approximately 47,000-square-foot bracket is 15 to 20 feet taller than the 2015 version, breaking the previous record.

The bracket, which consists of 800 individual blocks, required 100 hours of printing to create, Sport Graphics said.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is being held exclusively in the Indianapolis area.