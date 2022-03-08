Giancarlo Esposito is set to star in a remake of BBC One drama series The Driver for AMC.

AMC Networks announced on Tuesday that the series has been greenlit with a six-episode first season that will arrive in 2023 for AMC and AMC+.

Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will portray a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster who is known for exploiting undocumented immigrants.

Sunu Gonera (Class of 09) and Danny Brocklehurst (The Stranger) created The Driver, based on the original British series, which starred David Morrissey.

Theo Travers (Billions) will serve as showrunner and Gonera will direct the pilot. Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst and Travers will also serve as executive producers.

"I am over the moon excited, enthused and inspired to be in collaboration with the stellar network and creative team of AMC! Thanks for believing in me. It's great to be back home," Esposito said in a statement.