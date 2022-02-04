Gia Giudice says she was "surprised" by Joe Gorga's reaction during their confrontation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" broadcast on Bravo showed Gia Giudice confront Gorga over his comments about her dad -- Teresa Giudice's ex-husband.

Next week's episode will show more of Gia Giudice and Gorga's confrontation.

On "WWHL," Gia Giudice said she wasn't fazed by the cameras capturing the fight.

"Honestly, you'll see it next week, his reaction," Gia Giudice said.

"I kind of just stayed calm because if I reacted, it wouldn't have really done much."

"I mean, I was a little surprised by the way he reacted towards me and how defensive he was, because bottom of the line, it is my father. So have a little respect," she added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12 trailer released in December teased the confrontation between Gia Giudice and Gorga.

"She looks at me like I'm the devil," Gorga says of Gia Giudice. "Her father was the devil!"

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice split in 2019 after 20 years of marriage.

The divorce came five years after the pair pleaded guilty to fraud.

Both Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice served prison sentences.

On "WWHL" in May, Gorga said Joe Giudice "ruined our entire family."