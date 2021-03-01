Ghostface Killah and Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan are set to face-off in the next edition of music web series, Verzuz.

Swizz Beatz , who co-founded Verzuz with Timbaland , made the announcement on Instagram Sunday following D'Angelo's Verzuz set from the Apollo Theater in New York City.

Beatz and Timbaland, who played popular tracks from Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, said an air date for their Verzuz battle will be announced at a later time.

Fellow Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man appeared during D'Angelo's set on Saturday, along with H.E.R., Redman and DJ Scratch.

Verzuz features two artists taking turns playing their biggest hits in a competitive and friendly manner. The web series, currently in its second season, has previously featured Brandy and Monica, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole and more.