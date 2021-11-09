"Hey, have you missed us?" Murray's character Dr. Peter Venkman can be heard saying as two mysterious characters don proton packs.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows the family of former Ghostbuster Ego, who was orginally portrayed by the late Harold Ramis. The family starts to use Egon's old ghost fighting equipment after their small town is attacked.
