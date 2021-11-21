Supernatural comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Eternals with $10.8 million, followed by Clifford the Big Red Dog at No. 3 with $8.1 million, King Richard at No. 4 with $5.7 million and Dune at No. 5 with $3.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 6 with $2.8 million, No Time to Die at No. 7 with $2.7 million, The French Dispatch at No. 8 with $970,000, Belfast at No. 9 with $940,000 and Ron's Gone Wrong at No. 10 with $890,000.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies grossed approximately $66.6 million, with Eternals leading the pack for a second frame.

This weekend's highest ranking films raked in about $80 million.