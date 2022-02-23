Sony has announced that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing and more will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers in March.The full lineup also includes MMO survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, and fast-paced first-person actioner Ghostrunner.The games can be downloaded for the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 starting on March 1, except for Ghostrunner, which is exclusive to PlayStation 5 owners.Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is the multiplayer mode from Sony's Ghost of Tsushima. Downloading Legends will not give access to the full game.Players can choose between being a samurai, hunter, ronin or assassin and team up with friends online to take on missions inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology.Team Sonic Racing is a racing game from the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Players can choose between classic Sonic characters and compete against each other online.Sony last offered PlayStation Plus subscribers UFC 4, Plant Coaster: Console Edition and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep for February. The last day to download these games is Monday.Sony, in January, acquired video game developer Bungie (Halo, Destiny) in a deal worth $3.6 billion.