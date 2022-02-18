Ghost Adventures is coming back for eight new episodes of Discovery+ with the first installment arriving on March 10.

Series stars Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley will confront paranormal activity in the childhood home of author John Steinbeck, a mysterious mansion in Montecito, Calif., the Los Angeles Police Museum and more.

An abandoned family home in La Crescenta, Calif., a doll shop in Pacific Grove, Calif., a Utah mansion soaked in tragedy, a historic saloon in Paso Roble, Calif., and a desolate Nevada town will also be explored.

The Ghost Adventures team is on a mission to understand and capture evidence of the afterlife.

"I can't wait for everyone to see these investigations. What we experienced and were able to capture is simply insane. I'm talking about highly intelligent spirits, prolific poltergeist activity and incredibly powerful energy that severely affected all of us, physically and emotionally. The evidence is mind-blowing," Bagans said in a statement about the new episodes.