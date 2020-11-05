South Korean girl group GFriend is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Thursday of its video for the song "Mago."

The teaser shows GFriend making an entrance into a night club. One of the members is also seen atop a giant disco ball.

"Mago" is the title track from GFriend's forthcoming third Korean studio album, Walpurgis Night. The album and the full "Mago" music video are slated for release Nov. 9.

GFriend shared a highlight medley for Walpurgis Night on Tuesday featuring clips of "Mago" and the album's 10 other songs.

Walpurgis Night will mark GFriend's first release since the EP Song of the Sirens, released in July.

GFriend consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The group made its debut in 2015.