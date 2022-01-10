Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show featuring Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

The preview follows Van Ness as they explore and learn more about the world. The television personality and hairdresser is seen ice skating, eating cuisine with bugs, and meeting fashion designer Christian Siriano.

"I'm going to be embarking on a new journey of learning more... of opening my mind, learning new perspectives," Van Ness says. "And I've got a lot to learn."

"This is a huge universe to explore and learn about," they add.

Getting Curious is a spinoff of Van Ness' podcast of the same name. The series will feature retired Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan , Saturday Night Live actress Rachel Dratch and other guests.

Getting Curious premieres Jan. 28 on Netflix.

Van Ness also stars on Queer Eye, a Netflix reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The series also stars Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown, and returned for a sixth season in December.