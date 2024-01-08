The couple's entire post-show relationship has been in the public eye, and Gerry explained how people approach the couple constantly.
"Do [I] get tired of it? I don't because people get to share in the joy of the story and the joy of the show," Gerry said during a joint interview with Theresa on the January 2 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
"Just walking into our [New York City hotel for New Year's] last night, Theresa walked in the door and I was waiting for her. There were four young ladies there waiting to take our picture together. So it's constant."
Theresa pointed out how it's Gerry's "dream" to walk through an airport together.
"That will happen [soon] for the first time," Theresa gushed.
"And we're so looking forward to that," Gerry added.
"Because usually we're coming from different locations," Theresa interjected.
"So yeah, and the best part is meeting so many people, and we get to talk to strangers all the time because they feel that they know you. And so now you have a conversation, and it's cool!"
Theresa also said she taught Gerry how to post on Instagram Stories and they've leaned a lot about social media since filming the show.
Theresa shared how she enjoys reading messages on social media that she has inspired others to find love at any age.
"It's just hard to respond to every single person. We wish we could and we want to," Theresa said.
Gerry said he's "not sure there are words to describe" his overall experience on The Golden Bachelor.
"I asked Theresa, 'Did you have even an inkling about how big this would be?' Because our families have joined together," Gerry explained.
"It's not just that we have impacted and changed each other, but we've changed our families and we've changed people who have watched the show."
Gerry said he senses how The Golden Bachelor has given people a newfound sense of hope about finding love, even in one's senior years.
"And I hope they find humor in some of the things we do. So there are so many ripple-effect changes. They're all positive in my opinion, that this has caused."
"I looked forward to an amazing experience and to meet other women -- and hoping that it would happen -- but how in the world did this happen?! This is amazing!"
Before viewers even saw Gerry's happily-ever-after ending play out on TV, The Golden Bachelor became a cultural phenomenon and Gerry turned into an overnight celebrity.
But when the Los Angeles Times asked Gerry in December if he'll continue to seek stardom or just live a quiet life with Theresa now that the show is over, Gerry replied, "I don't think those two things are mutually exclusive."
"I can have a great, quiet life with Theresa and still look at the aspirations and ambitions that may be out there," he elaborated.
"But I will say this, I am absolutely going to savor every moment until I get to that altar and say my 'I do's.' I want every single moment to be as joyful for her as it is for me, and I never want to look back and feel I hurried through anything. We'll deal with the aspirations after that."