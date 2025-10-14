Gerry and Theresa's marriage only lasted for three months, and the Season 1 The Golden Bachelor star decided to dish about the rise and fall of their relationship in his memoir, Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV, which will hit shelves on November 4.
In an interview withUs Weekly, Gerry reiterated how he thought Theresa had treated The Golden Bachelor as a competition rather than a chance to find true love.
"During the show, I did not have a feeling that that's what was going on. In retrospect, when I'd start hearing comments or putting pieces together, I'd go, 'Oh, now that comment makes more sense,'" Gerry told the magazine.
"It's one of those litmus tests for women on the show -- are they there for the right reasons? I gave Theresa full credit that she was... and then, as time went by, I kind of had to change my mind on that."
Gerry claimed he was especially suspicion of Theresa's intentions during her hometown date on The Golden Bachelor.
"At the time with the hometowns, my thinking was that I had to commit 100 percent to what I was doing, and almost to the point [where], perhaps, I had blinders on and I was not looking as objectively as I should," Gerry told Us.
Gerry also said he's not worried about Theresa reading his book.
"I think she should be worried," Gerry quipped. "I think there are going to be some things there that have not been said or revealed before, and I think it's time for those things to be revealed."
Gerry fell in love with multiple women onThe Golden Bachelor, but he ended up choosing -- and getting engaged to -- Theresa.
While Theresa has yet to publicly disclose the real reason, in her opinion, why her relationship with Gerry didn't work out, she has suggested multiple times in media interviews that they didn't have enough time to get to know each other.
Even though things didn't work out between them, Gerry said he has no regrets about marrying Theresa.
"In the big picture, I'm happy that it all happened the way it did, because it got me to where I am," Gerry shared.