The Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner has suggested Theresa Nist went on the show for the wrong reasons.

Gerry and Theresa's marriage only lasted for three months, and the Season 1 The Golden Bachelor star decided to dish about the rise and fall of their relationship in his memoir, Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV, which will hit shelves on November 4.

Gerry claimed he had ignored red flags with Theresa while filming The Golden Bachelor in his book, according to USA Today, who obtained an advance copy of the memoir.

Recalling his experience on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry wrote, "Several women shared a seemingly small detail that loomed large in my mind."

"While at the mansion," he continued, according to USA Today, "Theresa was reading 'How to Win The Bachelor.'"

Gerry recalled feeling "sick to my stomach" with that image in mind, especially since he and Theresa had an amazing one-on-one date that seemed to immediately make her a frontunner.

Gerry wrote how Theresa's alleged research and strategizing suggested "her goal was never to find the next love of her life; it was to win."

Gerry also threw Theresa under the bus for boasting about her sweet encounters with Gerry during filming.

A memorable The Golden Bachelor scene is when Kathy Swarts told Theresa to "zip it" because many of their fellow bachelorettes didn't want to keep hearing about Theresa's strong connection with Gerry.

Gerry ended up eliminating Kathy at a Rose Ceremony following her argument with Theresa.

"Later when I saw the argument for myself, I thought, 'I damn well could have said 'Zip it' myself!" Gerry wrote in his book. "Frankly, Theresa was rubbing it in."

In an interview with Us Weekly, Gerry reiterated how he thought Theresa had treated The Golden Bachelor as a competition rather than a chance to find true love.

"During the show, I did not have a feeling that that's what was going on. In retrospect, when I'd start hearing comments or putting pieces together, I'd go, 'Oh, now that comment makes more sense,'" Gerry told the magazine.

"It's one of those litmus tests for women on the show -- are they there for the right reasons? I gave Theresa full credit that she was... and then, as time went by, I kind of had to change my mind on that."

Gerry claimed he was especially suspicion of Theresa's intentions during her hometown date on The Golden Bachelor.

"At the time with the hometowns, my thinking was that I had to commit 100 percent to what I was doing, and almost to the point [where], perhaps, I had blinders on and I was not looking as objectively as I should," Gerry told Us.

Gerry also said he's not worried about Theresa reading his book.

"I think she should be worried," Gerry quipped. "I think there are going to be some things there that have not been said or revealed before, and I think it's time for those things to be revealed."

Gerry fell in love with multiple women on The Golden Bachelor, but he ended up choosing -- and getting engaged to -- Theresa.

After the show aired Gerry and Theresa's engagement in November 2023, the pair rushed into a wedding and got married in early January 2024 for a televised event on ABC.

But Gerry announced his split from Theresa and filed for divorce in April 2024, explaining that the distance between them was an issue. Their divorce was finalized two months later in June 2024.

Theresa later admitted distance wasn't actually a major factor in their split.

Gerry, for his part, has said his bone marrow cancer diagnosis played a role in things falling apart, but Theresa denied that as well.

While Theresa has yet to publicly disclose the real reason, in her opinion, why her relationship with Gerry didn't work out, she has suggested multiple times in media interviews that they didn't have enough time to get to know each other.

Even though things didn't work out between them, Gerry said he has no regrets about marrying Theresa.

"In the big picture, I'm happy that it all happened the way it did, because it got me to where I am," Gerry shared.   

Gerry is now engaged to retired Indiana teacher, Lana Sutton, whom he had begun dating in March. The retired fast-food restaurant owner announced their engagement on social media on October 3.

"For a long, long time, I said, 'No, that'll never happen,'" Gerry said of getting married again. "Now that I have someone who makes me so happy, I can't say no to that anymore."

Gerry insisted that everyone deserves to be happy, Theresa included.

"So I certainly wish the same to her as I would all of the women and myself, and that she finds her path to her full happiness," he noted.

