"I said [to an executive producer], 'You know, if they're 60 or over, I'm cutting them,'" Mel said on the "MGoBlue" podcast with Jon Jansen at the time.
Bachelor Nation expressed outrage and disgust over Mel's "ageist" and "superficial" remarks on social media, and there was a brief period of time when fans thought ABC was going to replace him as the show's leading man.
Gerri acknowledged that she heard Mel's podcast comments and was taken aback by it before filming began in July.
"I was like, 'Hmm, what's up with that?' And then, you know, there were rumors that they were getting rid of him and they had a new [Golden Bachelor]," Gerri shared during the September 30 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast.
"And I was like, 'You know what? I'm going!' Because some people said, 'Oh, you shouldn't go! Why are you going?'"
Gerri said these people weren't even sure if she was going to be one of Mel's official Golden bachelorettes.
"They were just talking; they didn't know what was going on," Gerri explained.
"They didn't even know I was going to be on the show. They didn't know. And I was like, 'Come on, guys, let's give him [a break].'"
Mel owned up to having made a mistake, and he said, "I want to earn it back. I have to earn it back every single moment that I'm on the show... The spirit has no age. It's true. And also, you can change. That's the key. It is not too late to change."
At the cocktail party preceding the first Rose Ceremony of The Golden Bachelor's new season, Mel apologized to all the women for offending them and hurting their feelings.
Mel pointed out how age is just a number and he didn't mean what he had said, especially after meeting such beautiful and impressive women over the age of 60. The oldest woman in Mel's cast was 77.
Mel begged for everyone's forgiveness and asked them to give him a second chance, and it appears everyone chose to.
Mel was shown giving his First Impression Rose to Gerri, and he ousted a whopping 10 women -- including a 77-year-old woman named Andra Mason -- over the course of two Rose Ceremonies.