Gerard Butler, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, David Tennant and Russell Crowe are lending their voices to an animated television series based on the video game ARK: Survival Evolved.

Studio Wildcard announced the voice cast Friday and said the show is set to premiere in 2022.

Two seasons are currently in production.

Jay Oliva -- whose credits include Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox -- will executive produce and co-showrun the project.

ARK: Survival Evolved was created and executive produced by the game's creators, Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak.