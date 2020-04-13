Good Morning America and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos and country music singer Sturgill Simpson say they tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Stephanopoulos, 59, said on Monday's at-home episode of GMA that he was diagnosed with coronavirus after his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, tested positive for COVID-19.

Stephanopoulos shared the news while giving an update on Wentworth's health.

"She's doing much, much better," Stephanopoulos told co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan. "In fact, she's going on her fifth day now with no fever. Slowly getting out of bed a little bit more each day, so we're really happy about that."

"I also learned over the weekend that my test came back positive for COVID as well, which is really no surprise, given the fact that I've been here for a couple of weeks," he added.

Stephanopoulos said he hasn't experienced symptoms of the virus.

"I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic," he said. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

In an Instagram post Saturday, Simpson shared how his COVID-19 test came back positive Friday, nearly a month after he first started experiencing symptoms of coronavirus after touring Europe and the U.S.

"This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels," the singer wrote. "I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I 'did not fit testing criteria' and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus."

"Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot," he said. "Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19."

Simpson said his wife, Sarah Simpson, tested negative for COVID-19. He said he is no longer experiencing symptoms but is still positive for coronavirus and contagious.

"All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet Im still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th and really wishing Id taken my wife's advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans," the singer said.

On Saturday, Amanda Kloots, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, gave an update on her husband's health. Cordero was initially diagnosed with pneumonia but later tested positive for COVID-19, and has been hospitalized since the beginning of the month.

Kloots said on Instagram Stories that Cordero was making "great progress" in his recovery when he contracted an infection in his lungs. She said Sunday on Instagram that his blood pressure was doing better and that she was able to see him via FaceTime.

"When I got to FaceTime with him today it was the first time I'd seen him since dropping him off at the ER 12 days ago," Kloots wrote. "I told him he had to fight. I told him he is strong and can do this."

"The doctors are still concerned about his right leg and we need him to start making small responses off sedation. These are the next two goals that need to happen," she said.

Several stars have died of complications from COVID-19, including singer Adam Schlesinger, actors Andrew Jack and Mark Blum, and comedian Ken Shimura. Other celebrities were diagnosed but are now recovering, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen and Debi Mazar.