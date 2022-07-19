The creators of the upcoming HBO series House of the Dragon have discussed bringing the show to life in a new video.

ADVERTISEMENT

House of the Dragon will be a prequel to the critically acclaimed series Game of Thrones. This show itself was adapted from the fantasy novel series A Song of Fire and Ice, whose author, George R.R. Martin , also appears in the video.

"I feel incredibly loyal and responsible to the original show," said co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik. "I have a great kind of desire to even be in the same room as that show, because it was a game changer."

This sentiment was echoed by co-showrunner Ryan J. Condal, who talked about his own inspirations for wanting to work on the show.

"George [R.R. Martin] and his writing was a huge influence on me," Condal said. "It's an incredible feeling to achieve my dream job." He added, "You're happy for a few seconds, and then you realize the responsibility that's on your shoulders."

Martin expressed his enthusiasm for the creative process, despite being admittedly nervous about turning over his "baby."

"I'm excited," Martin said. "It's always a little apprehensive when you turn your baby over to foster parents."

"I think I'm in good hands with Ryan and Miguel," he added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

A prequel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, HBO describes House of the Dragon as a series that "tells the story of House Targaryen." The show will star Paddy Considine Olivia Cooke , and Emma D'Arcy.

As of now, the series has only been picked up for a single season of 10 episodes. However, HBO's chief content officer Casey Bloys told Variety that it was a "pretty good bet" that there would eventually be a Season 2.

According to Martin, House of the Dragon is just one of a number of planned spinoffs from Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon will begin streaming on HBO Max on Aug. 21.