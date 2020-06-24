George R.R. Martin hopes to have The Winds of Winter completed in 2021.

The 71-year-old author gave an update on the novel, the sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, in a blog post Tuesday.

Martin said he's experiencing cabin fever as he self-isolates amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but credited the "enforced isolation" with helping him to write.

"I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress," the author said. "I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week."

Martin said his recent progress does not mean the book "will be finished tomorrow or published next week."

"It's going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go," he said.

Martin expressed his disappointment that he will no longer be attending New Zealand's sci-fi convention CoNZealand in person due to the health crisis.

"I can always visit Wellington next year, when I hope that both Covid-19 and THE WINDS OF WINTER will be done," he said.

Martin said he's been "visiting" with the Song of Ice and Fire characters Cersei, Asha, Tyrion, Ser Barristan and Areo Hotah when he writes as of late.

"I will be dropping back into Braavos next week," he said. "I have bad days, which get me down, and good days, which lift me up, but all in all I am pleased with the way things are doing."

Martin ended his post by teasing an Arya plot point.

"Now you will have to excuse me. Arya is calling. I think she means to kill someone," he said.

A Song of Ice and Fire consists of A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons thus far. A Dance with Dragons was released in July 2011.

HBO adapted the Song of Ice and Fire series as the TV series Game of Thrones, which ended in May 2019 after eight seasons. In October, the network ordered the prequel series House of the Dragon.