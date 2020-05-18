George Lopez announced Tuesday that he will debut his first comedy special for Netflix next month.

The 59-year-old comedian and actor known for starring in his own sitcom on ABC made the announcement on Twitter.

The new special, titled, We'll Do It for Half, will debut on Netflix streaming service June 30, Lopez tweeted.

The name comes from a joke the comedian made about President Donald Trump in January, People reported. Lopez wrote, 'We'll do it for half," in response to an Instagram post on an unfounded rumor that Iran had put an $80 million bounty on Trump after the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The one-hour comedy special is described as "a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders."

According to a statement, it will cover "cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette, and much more."

It was taped at the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco last year.

Lopez attached a video to his tweet where he speaks in English and Spanish to make the message clear for both audiences.

Through the special, Lopez said in the video he hopes to deliver a sense of cross-cultural understanding with topics that "deal with childcare," and "deal with our current situation."

"I hope that at the end of the hour we're smarter, we're lighter, we're brighter and I wish to be the glue that can finally bridge the gaps between our cultures," Lopez said in the video.

Lopez's ABC sitcom, George Lopez, aired for six seasons and is currently on Nick at Nite.

His last stand-up special, It's Not Me, It's You, premiered on HBO in 2012.