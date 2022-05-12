George Lopez comedy Lopez vs. Lopez, which also stars his daughter Mayan Lopez, has landed a series order at NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT
The sitcom will follow a working-class family and will explore dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between, the network said.

Co-stars include Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol.

The multi-camera comedy will also be coming to Peacock.

Debby Wolfe serves as writer and executive producer along with Bruce Helford. George Lopez is also serving as an executive producer.

Helford was a co-creator on George Lopez's original sitcom, which ran on ABC for six seasons from 2002 to 2007.