George Lopez comedy Lopez vs. Lopez, which also stars his daughter Mayan Lopez, has landed a series order at NBC.

The sitcom will follow a working-class family and will explore dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between, the network said.

Co-stars include Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol.

The multi-camera comedy will also be coming to Peacock.

Debby Wolfe serves as writer and executive producer along with Bruce Helford. George Lopez is also serving as an executive producer.