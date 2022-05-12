George Lopez comedy Lopez vs. Lopez, which also stars his daughter Mayan Lopez, has landed a series order at NBC.The sitcom will follow a working-class family and will explore dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between, the network said.Co-stars include Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol.The multi-camera comedy will also be coming to Peacock.Debby Wolfe serves as writer and executive producer along with Bruce Helford. George Lopez is also serving as an executive producer.Helford was a co-creator on George Lopez's original sitcom, which ran on ABC for six seasons from 2002 to 2007.