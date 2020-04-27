Game show personality George Gray is recovering after suffering multiple heart attacks last week.

The 53-year-old Price is Right announcer is in stable condition after having three consecutive heart attacks, Gray's rep, Phil Viardo, confirmed Sunday to Entertainment Tonight.

Viardo said Gray was transported to an Arizona hospital April 20 after experiencing chest pains and had a heart attack on the way to the hospital. Doctors inserted a stent in one of Gray's arteries but the stent failed and Gray had a second heart attack.

Doctors inserted a second stent in an attempt to restore blood flow, but the second stent failed as well. Gray had a third heart attack while on the operating table.

TMZ said Gray then underwent quadruple bypass surgery. He was initially listed in critical condition but is now stable and talking.

Viardo told ET that "things could have been a lot worse" if Gray's heart attack had happened outside the U.S. Gray and his wife, Brittney Gray, were supposed to be in Thailand for their anniversary but had to cancel their trip to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Viardo said Gray's health "seems to be improving."

"George would love to thank all his friends and fans for the outpouring of love and support. he is looking forward to returning to the set of Price as soon as they come back from the pandemic hiatus," Viardo said. "For now he will remain in Arizona until he is healthy enough to return to his LA home where he will continue recovery and any necessary treatment."

