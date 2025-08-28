Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker George Clooney missed several Venice International Film Festival events Wednesday because he was suffering from a sinus infection.

Clooney, 64, arrived in the Italian city Tuesday, but was unable to participate in a press conference the next day touting his new Netflix film, Jay Kelly.

"Unfortunately, George has a sinus infection and, under doctor's orders, he has had to scale back his activities today," Clooney's representative told told People Wednesday.

According to to Deadline, Clooney's co-stars Adam Sandler and Laura Dern covered for him, with Sandler explaining, "Even movie stars get sick," and Dern noting Clooney was "devastated" he wouldn't be able to attend.

Clooney also missed a cast and crew dinner celebrating the movie, which was directed by Noah Baumbach.