HBO is giving a glimpse of "Gentleman Jack" Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared photos for the season Wednesday featuring Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a Victorian heiress who kept coded diaries detailing her lesbian relationships.

The pictures feature Anne (Jones) and her wife, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle). One of the photos shows the couple getting close for a kiss.

Season 2 will follow Anne and Ann as they establish their home together at Shibden Hall in Halifax.

"Anne Lister's entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous," an official description reads.

"Gentleman Jack" is created, written and directed by Sally Wainwright.

The series will return for a second season on HBO in the spring.