"I think you can fall in love with the wrong person, for sure, and I think that I just didn't fall in love with the right person for me," Genevieve told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the December 1 episode of "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Genevieve confessed, "I was falling in love with him before our first argument... I think I was falling in love before I was realizing all the problems."
Genevieve recalled how her first fight with Aaron was by the pool, when she had voiced how she wanted to spend more time with him and Aaron argued nothing seemed to be enough for Genevieve and he was just trying to have fun with his boys.
During that disagreement, Aaron had accused Genevieve of "gaslighting" him, which she completely denied ever doing. And she said Aaron spoke to her in a "condescending" manner.
Genevieve acknowledged she and Aaron "weren't communicating well" in Mexico, adding, "I felt like whatever I was saying, it wasn't being received or heard."
But at the time Genevieve and Aaron were constantly bickering or arguing, Genevieve confirmed, "My feelings were already there."
When asked if she was in love or lust with Aaron, Genevieve shared, "Looking back, I don't know. It's hard looking back to believe that I was in love, to be honest. I don't know. I don't know."
Genevieve recalled going into the Bachelor in Paradise process "with so much hope," which may have clouded her judgement.
"I just wanted to make it work; I wanted to find my person," Genevieve lamented.
Genevieve also said it was easy for her to feel smitten with Aaron because he spoke her love language by being very affectionate and touchy-feely with her, which she really appreciated.
"I felt like that was bringing us closer... He was always hugging and kissing me, and that's what I loved. That's what I think made me fall in love with him." Genevieve admitted.
Aaron and Genevieve dated essentially all through Paradise, and they even survived "The Split" twist and stayed together following temptation on both sides.
At the Final Rose Ceremony of Season 8, Aaron gave Genevieve his rose and told her that he was in love with her and saw real "potential" between them.
But once Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer asked the cast to only accept a Fantasy Suite date if an engagement was likely, Aaron dumped Genevieve the morning after the Rose Ceremony.
"I was blindsided," Genevieve said on the podcast.
"I was truly silent. I was at a loss for words. I didn't even know what to say, mainly because I tried to leave twice and he came after me and promised me he would change... I wasn't expecting him to break up with me. I was like, 'Whoa!'"
Genevieve later marched back down to the beach and confronted Aaron, and they didn't appear to leave Mexico on good terms.
Last month, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported it appeared Aaron had a "new girlfriend," a San Diego-based woman whom he apparently began spending time with in Summer 2021. Last year, the pair went to Tulum, Mexico on a romantic vacation.
Photos from the woman's Instagram account seemed to prove Aaron had been dating her well before Paradise was filmed in June 2022 and the pair also reunited in July shortly after filming ended.
Carbone subsequently reported that Aaron had also been dating a second woman while he was involved with the first woman and repeatedly lied and told each woman he was not romantically involved with the other.
The second woman in question said she began seeing Aaron on and off from September 2021 through May 2022. She said she knew that Aaron had another girl in the picture the entire time but Aaron had insisted they were only friends.
Carbone recently uploaded screenshots of alleged text messages between the two women from back in June, showing that they finally discovered Aaron had been two-timing them while he was off in Mexico striking up a third relationship with Genevieve onBachelor in Paradise.
The woman whom Aaron had been full-on with and vacationed with in Tulum last summer allegedly gave Aaron another chance and is still dating him now. She posted a bouquet of flowers Aaron had allegedly given her on her birthday last month, and the couple was also spotted out partying with Jacob Rapini and Logan Palmer.
On Ashley and Ben's podcast, Genevieve also expressed how she was hurt Aaron allegedly never reached out to her -- "not once" -- after they filmed Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season, which was "so strange" and "shocking" to her at the time.
But The Bachelor 26 alum said everything "makes sense" now that she's heard about Aaron's allegedly pre-Paradise romances.
The reports about Aaron's alleged girlfriends back home weren't published until after Genevieve and Aaron filmed Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion on November 4, which is why Genevieve says she never confronted Aaron about the allegations on the stage.