"I absolutely think that [Aaron] had to leave the beach single and he had no plans of leaving in a relationship -- and definitely not engaged," Genevieve told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous" podcast.
After giving her a rose at the Final Rose Ceremony, Genevieve said she never expected that Aaron would break up with her the following day.
"If you look at the timeline, it doesn't make sense to convince me to stay [when I packed my bags] two times when you could've let me go days before. You could've [denied] me the rose. It doesn't make sense!" Genevieve said.
When asked why she believes Aaron felt the need to leave Paradise without a partner, Genevieve acknowledged the "rumors" out there about Aaron having not one but two girlfriends back home leading up to filming in June.
"I don't know if I want to say 'rumors' because I think there's proof of it," Genevieve noted, "that Aaron had a girlfriend before leaving for Paradise -- and not only one, but two."
Ashley therefore asked Genevieve, "Do you feel he knew the entire time that he was going to date somebody there, stay in Paradise as long as he possibly could, and then break up with [you] at the very last minute?"
"Yes," Genevieve firmly replied.
Last month, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported it appeared Aaron had a "new girlfriend," a San Diego-based woman whom he apparently began spending time with in Summer 2021. Last year, the pair went to Tulum, Mexico together on a romantic vacation.
Photos from the woman's Instagram account seemed to prove Aaron had been dating her well before Paradise was filmed in June 2022 and the pair also reunited in July shortly after filming ended.
Carbone subsequently reported that Aaron had also been dating a second woman while he was involved with the first woman and repeatedly lied and told each woman he was not romantically involved with the other.
The second woman in question said she began seeing Aaron on and off in September 2021 through May 2022. She said she knew that Aaron had another girl in the picture the entire time, a supposed good friend.
Carbone recently uploaded screenshots of alleged text messages between the two women from back in June, showing that they finally discovered Aaron had been two-timing them while he was off in Mexico striking up a third relationship with Genevieve on Bachelor in Paradise.
Genevieve summarized the scandal for Ben and Ashley on their podcast, telling the co-hosts, "Basically what was in the post by Reality Steve was that both girls found out that he was telling the same thing to both of them, that the other was 'a friend' and 'not to worry about it.'"
"And they found out because they messaged each other on Instagram and they compared timelines, and they all overlapped," she continued. "So he was somehow in a relationship with these two people up until Paradise."
Genevieve heard Aaron's on-and-off love interest -- who claimed Aaron had helped her raise a puppy -- wouldn't stay with Aaron when he left to film the show but the other had planned to talk to Aaron about "the situation" once he returned home.
The woman whom Aaron had been full-on with and vacationed with in Tulum last summer is the one who was prepared to give Aaron another chance and is allegedly still dating him now.
"So she was dating him and expecting him to come back to her," Genevieve claimed, "and that's why it makes so much sense that he had to break up with me at the end."
The woman from the Tulum vacation posted a vase filled with flowers Aaron had allegedly given her on her birthday last month, and the couple was spotted out partying with Jacob Rapini and Logan Palmer.
"So they have been boyfriend/girlfriend," Genevieve claimed.
"And I actually talked to the girl that isn't with him anymore. She's so sweet, and it's kind of crazy hearing her stories."
Genevieve, however, confirmed she hasn't spoken to Jacob or Logan about Aaron's alleged romance because she doesn't care to know anything about the girl.
Genevieve also claimed Aaron never reached out to her -- "not once" -- after they filmed Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season, which was "so strange" and "shocking" to her at the time.
But Carbone's reports about Aaron's alleged girlfriends back home weren't published until after Genevieve and Aaron taped Bachelor in Paradise's reunion on November 4, and so Genevieve wasn't able to confront him on the stage.
"I would love to hear what he has to say about it, honestly," Genevieve admitted. "But I do wish that I could've confronted him... and gotten a little more clarity for why he would do that to somebody. He didn't have to tell me that he loves me; he didn't have to take it that far."
Genevieve said it "sucks" the report came out a few days later but she's at peace with it now.
"I didn't understand [at the time] but after Paradise, I'm so happy this stuff came out, because I have clarity now," Genevieve said on the podcast.
"I didn't understand how he could get me to stay, say he loves me, and then the next day [dump me]... I didn't know what the f-ck happened, to be honest."
Genevieve recalled how "something was off," concluding, "and I found out what was off -- he had someone else. So I'm kind of happy I found that out because it helps it make sense."