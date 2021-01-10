General Hospital and Passions actor John Reilly has died at age 84, his daughter Caitlin announced on Instagram Sunday.

"John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out. Imagine the best person in the world," Caitlin captioned a photo of her as a child in her father's arms.

"Now imagine that person being your dad. I'm so grateful he was mine. I'm so grateful I got to love him. I'm so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye. I honestly don't know what I'm going to do, but I know he'll be with me. I love you forever Daddy."

No cause of death was specified.

The actor's GH family mourned his death on Twitter.

"Darling #JohnReilly 1st day at GH a tall handsome man in a leather jacket sauntered towards me & welcomed me to the show, claimed me as a fellow 'Irish' & assured me he'd take care of me no matter what. A kind, true friend who loved his family above all else," Finola Hughes tweeted.

She added: "There's no room on Twitter to say how deeply one feels for a fellow actor & friend passing. I spent so many years in #JohnReilly's company, suffice to say he was a huge influence on me and I am forever grateful for his kindness and love. My heart goes out to his family."

"The entire GH family mourns the passing of John Reilly #GH @GeneralHospital Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," producer Frank Valenti said.

The Chicago native was known for his roles in Death Valley Days, Apple's Way, Gunsmoke, As the World Turns, How the West Was Won, Quincy M.E., Dallas, Night Shift, Sunset Beach, Beverly Hills, 90210, The Great Waldo Pepper, Deal of the Century and Touch and Go.

He also lent his voice to the superhero Hawkeye in Marvel's Iron Man animated series.