The ABC soap opera General Hospital will air repeat episodes on Fridays until the coronavirus crisis ends.

Starting this week and lasting through May 22, new episodes will air Mondays through Thursdays with classic episodes set for Fridays.

Production on the show -- like most other film and TV projects -- was shut down last month in an effort to encourage social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands of people worldwide.

There are enough new episodes of GH recorded to last until late next month, but if production does not resume soon, reruns will air instead of originals in the daytime drama's usual time slot after May 22.

The show marks its 57th anniversary on Wednesday.