Game of Thrones alum Gemma Whelan has been cast in the lead role in upcoming ITV crime thriller, The Tower.

The three-part series is being adapted by Homeland writer Patrick Harbinson and is based on author Kate London's novel Post Mortem.

The novel is the first in a series from London that follows Detective Sgt. Sarah Collins and rookie cop Lizzie Griffiths. Whelan, best known as Yara Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, will portray Sarah Collins.

The Tower will follow Sarah Collins as she investigates why a veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fell to their deaths from a tower block in southeast London. Lizzie Griffiths and a five-year-old boy were also on the roof, with Lizzie Griffiths disappearing hours later.

Further casting details will be announced at a later date. Production will begin later this month.

Harbinson (24, ER) is also executive producing along with Damien Timmer and Karen Thrussell. Jim Loach (Save Me Too) is directing with Paul Testar producing and Sherie Myers co-producing.

Whelan commented on the casting on Instagram.

"If I wasn't an actor I'd be a detective, dream job," the actress said alongside a detective emoji.

Whelan has also starred in The Moorside, White House Farm and Killing Eve. She will also appear in Gentleman Jack.