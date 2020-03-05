Animal rescuers in Guernsey said they are taking care of a gecko that stowed away in a vacationer's luggage when they returned from India.

The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said a pair of locals on the English Channel island contacted rescuers recently when they returned from a trip to India and discovered the small lizard in their luggage.

The lizard, which measures about 3 inches long, is believed to be a gehyra gecko. The GSPCA said the lizard, dubbed Mr. Patel, is currently in quarantine on the advice of veterinarians.

Karen Jagger said the gecko wasn't discovered until she and her husband had been home from their India trip for about two weeks.

"We had arranged a house move and were in the process of moving to the new house," Jagger said. "I have a clothes rail at the new house and we arrived with my clothes to hang them up."

"On hanging up the first three items he fell out onto the floor," she said.

The GSPCA said Mr. Patel had traveled nearly 5,000 miles, making it the "furthest-traveled and most unusual" animal rescued by the organization.